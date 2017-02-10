Small Pepper Smartphone Packing Dual Cameras Makes TENAA

If you haven’t heard of the name Small Pepper before now, you’ll be pardoned because sincerely, you are not alone. Small Pepper is a little known Chinese smartphone manufacturer that has got a pretty decent array of mid-range and budget smartphones in its kitty. The company is set to add another spectacular device to its lineup.

The phone recently appeared on TENAA as Small Pepper LA-A1 and it packs a dual-lens camera at the rear. Dual cameras seem to be one of the raves of the moment and Small Pepper is keying into that trend. The phone also uses an oblong shaped front home button that looks like Meizu’s mBack button. At the rear, the device uses a fused antenna design that sits at the extreme edge both at the top and bottom. The speaker is located at the lower right corner at the back.

On the specs bench, the Small Pepper LA-A1 features a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.25GHz. The device also comes equipped with 3GB of RAM as well as 32GB of storage which is expandable. On the camera end, there is a 13MP + 5MP camera setup while at the front you get an 8MP camera. The phone packs a 2,900mAh battery and comes with full network support. On the software end, the device comes pre-installed with Alibaba’s YunOS. Considering the low-level specs, the device might fall in the 1,000 Yuan category when it finally hits the market.