Huawei Honor V9 Official Press Invite Reveals Feb 21 Launch Date

Huawei‘s elite brand Honor has confirmed that it would hold a launch event on February 21 in Beijing where it would launch the Honor V9. The official press invite for the launch event has been outed and it shows that the Honor V9 would launch along with the Honor 8 Youth Edition.

From the press invite, it can be gathered that while the Honor 8 Youth Edition would come with a lower price tag than its senior sibling, the Honor 8. Also, the Honor V9 is tipped as coming with a super fast camera which had earlier been leaked as a dual camera setup.

Earlier leaks reveal the Honor V9 would sport a 5.7-inch 2K display and would be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor believed to be the Kirin 960 chipset. The device comes with two memory variants, one with 4GB of RAM and another with 6GB of RAM. Both versions pack 64GB of expandable storages. The dual camera setup at the rear is said to be a 12MP + 12MP setup with f/2.2 aperture, while there is an 8MP front-facing camera as well. Keeping the lights on will be a generous 3,900mAh battery with fast charging support and providing the interface would be the Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0.