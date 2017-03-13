Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Gets A Top End Version With 4GB RAM!

Xiaomi has continued its tweaking of the Redmi Note 4 in order to re-jig the device for better sales. This time around, the company has announced a new Redmi Note 4 version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a successor to the highly successful Redmi Note 3 which courted global attention and recorded monumental sales figures earning it the record as one f the most successful Redmi sereis smartphones. Unfortunately, the Redmi Note 4 has been unable to make its mark since its release last year. This first prompted Xiaomi to look outside China with the launch of a Snapdragon 625-powered version of the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi also recently announced the Redmi Note 4X, an upgraded and version of the Redmi Note 4.

According to the listing, the new Redmi Note 4 comes with a 4GB + 64GB combo and adopts a price tag of 1,399 Yuan ($202). Before now, there are two versions of the Note 4 having 3GB + 32GB priced at 999 Yuan ($144) and 3GB + 64GB priced at 1199 Yuan ($173) respectively. Other specifications are the same with the Chinese version which is powered by a deca-core Helio X20 chip clocked at 2.1GHz.

Read More: Nokia 6 vs Moto G4 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB + 64GB) will go on sale starting March 14 (tomorrow) simultaneously on Xiaomi Mall, Mi Home, Jingdong (JD.com), Lynx and Suning. This version is only available in elegant black and light blue color options.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: