Huawei 10,000mAh 22W Fast Charging Powerbank Announced in China

Huawei today took the wraps off the flagship Huawei P10 and P10 Plus in China and alongside the smartphones, the elite brand also announced a new powerful mobile power bank with 10000mAh capacity and fast charge support. The Huawei power bank features an aluminum body with a premium finishing and the number 10 is engraved on the body.

The Huawei power bank comes with a spectacular 4.5V/2A 22W super fast charge capability and is well fortified against explosion or other safety risks by its thick aluminum body. The charger is touted as being able to charge a mobile phone from zero to full charge in just 30 minutes. The fast charge capability is a two-way thing, as the mobile power bank can be recharged fast as well, using the same 4.5V/5A 22W super fast charge. Other features include a USB Type-C port

Read More: New Huawei Honor Phone Launching on April 5; Is it Honor V9 Arriving as Honor 8 Pro?

The Huawei Mobile Power bank comes in gray, green and moonlight silver colors and it carries a price tag of 199 Yuan (~$29) which is considerably cheap. The device is currently listed on Huawei’s official mall with only the gray colored variant but the website did not state when the device will go on sale.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: