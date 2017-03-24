Huawei P10 & P10 Plus Official In China: Much Cheaper Than European Pricing, But In Less Color Shades

Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus, both these models were announced at MWC 2017 held in Barcelona, Spain. Now, these two models and their variants are also official in the company’s home country, China. The Huawei P10 comes with the same specs and features as the European version, however, the company, like tradition, has priced the variants much cheaper than its international price tag.

The phones will come in six different color options here in China, as opposed to eight internationally. The following are the Huawei P10 / P10 Plus colors launched in China: White Ceramic, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Dold, Greenery, and Dazzling Blue. The two colors not coming to China are prestige gold and mystic silver.

The Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 will have five memory variants in total, two for Huawei P10 and three for Huawei P10 Plus.

The following are the Huawei P10 Prices in China:

4GB + 64GB version: 3,788 Yuan ($550)

4GB + 128GB version: 4,288 Yuan ($622)

The following are the Huawei P10 Plus Prices in China:

6GB + 64GB version: 4,388 Yuan ($637)

6GB + 128GB version: 4,888 Yuan ($709)

6GB + 256GB version: 5,588 Yuan ($811)

Note that, at the conference, Huawei didn’t mention a 4GB RAM version of the Huawei P10 Plus. So, for now, it looks like there will be just 6GB RAM variants of the larger device in China.

Huawei P10 Price in China vs Price in Europe

4GB + 64GB variant | China ~$550 | Europe ~$700

Huawei P10 Price in China vs Price in Europe

6GB + 128GB | China ~$709 | Europe ~$862

So, it looks like there’s about $150 pricing difference between each Huawei P10 / P10 Plus variant in China and Europe.

As for the specs, the Huawei P10 comes with scratch-resistant 2.5D glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The fingerprint sensor is now on the front and supports multi-gestures too. The phone is super slim as well, measuring just 6.98mm in thickness. The Huawei P10 comes with a 1080p 5.1-inch display while the P10 Plus features a 5.5-inch 2K display. Both the phones feature 20MP + 12MP Leica certified dual cameras at the back. The larger Huawei P10 Plus comes with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Both the models have Kirin 960 underneath with 4GB and 6GB variants. Other features include fast charging support, Full Netcom connectivity, 4.5G LTE etc. So, basically, the features of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus China variants are the same as the European models.

You can read the full specs of the Huawei P10 here and Huawei P10 Plus here.

