Some Users Are Complaining of A Reddish Tint on Their Samsung Galaxy S8 Screen

Some users in Korea are reporting a reddish tint on their Galaxy S8 screen. The report comes from the Korean Herald. The affected users had complained on the Samsung forum about the red tint and the failure to remove it after adjusting the display settings.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is set for a Friday release globally but the users who are complaining are those who pre-ordered in Korea. Samsung itself has acknowledged the reddish tint and said “It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the color still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service center.”

The searchlight is currently beamed on Samsung following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, so this doesn’t look good for them at the moment. An industry analyst says Samsung used deep red technology to produce a color balance for the phone. Due to a rush in production some devices might have been left with the reddish tint on.

