Leagoo Launches M5 EDGE at Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo 2017

The Global Sources Electronics Show is the largest electronics sourcing show and its second phase, Mobile Electronics is the biggest trade show in the world. Held twice every year (April and October) at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, the show brings together lots of manufacturers and suppliers of electronics. This year’s edition has Chinese manufacturer, Leagoo present at the event and they have seized the opportunity to announce a new phone, the Leagoo M5 Edge.

Leagoo says the M5 Edge is their first bezel-less smartphone. It has what they call a 3D Edgeless display which has received several patents. From the promotional images provided, one can see that the M5 Edge’ display is curved on both sides like that of the Samsung S7 Edge. The back is made of metal and cut using the CNC technique giving it perfect round edges at the corners.

Leagoo M5 Edge Specs

The M5 Edge has a 5-inch 720p display with an 80% screen-to-body ratio and a ppi of 294. There is a Mediatek MT6737 quad-core processor under the hood. The RAM is 2GB and storage is 16GB but can be expanded via a MicroSD card (128GB max).

There is a 13MP f/2.0 shooter on the back and an 8MP f/2.4 77.9° wide-angle sensor for selfies. Powering the Leagoo M5 Edge is a modest 2000mAh battery. There is dual SIM support, LTE, and Bluetooth 4.0 and the phone runs Android Marshmallow with Leagoo’s Freeme OS 6.0 on top.

The M5 Edge is available in Champagne Gold and Obsidian Black. However, Leagoo has not yet revealed the price neither have they announced a date of release.

READ MORE: Leagoo M5 Plus Review: A Good Looking Budget Phone That is A Bit Too heavy

If you are at the AsiaWorld-Expo, you can check out the Leagoo M5 Edge and other Leagoo products at Hall 5 Stand 5E18. Leagoo says it will be announcing its flagship later but have not specified if it will also be announced at the event or at a separate one.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: