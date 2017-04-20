Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Appears on Gearbest with Full Specification Details

Following the release of the Xiaomi Mi MIX, we have seen quite a number of manufacturers announce their own versions. Despite that, Xiaomi is also working on a successor for the original variant. While the launch is still far away, online re-seller Gearbest has the Mi MIX 2 listed on its site.

There are multiple listings of the phone with various prices and the specs are a mash-up of that of the Mi MIX with a few major changes like the processor, camera, RAM, and battery capacity.

The listings all have an arrival notice tag on the left top corner and the image of the Mi MIX 2 is actually a render. Gearbest is not asking you to pay any money upfront but instead will send you an email when the phone is available. Below are the specifications of the Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specs

6.4-inch 2560 x 1440 AMOLED display

Snapdragon 835

4GB/6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB ROM

19MP rear camera

13MP front facing camera

Dual nano-SIM slot

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1

4500mAh battery

Fingerprint scanner

3.5mm audio jack

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 starts at $848.91 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM version; $951.37 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB RAM variant, and $1094.81 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model.

