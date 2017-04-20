blackview deal

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Appears on Gearbest with Full Specification Details

GearbestNewsXiaomi

by Habeeb Onawole ago 1

Share2
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 2

Following the release of the Xiaomi Mi MIX, we have seen quite a number of manufacturers announce their own versions. Despite that, Xiaomi is also working on a successor for the original variant. While the launch is still far away, online re-seller Gearbest has the Mi MIX 2 listed on its site.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Gearbest

There are multiple listings of the phone with various prices and the specs are a mash-up of that of the Mi MIX with a few major changes like the processor, camera, RAM, and battery capacity.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Hands On: A Worthy Upgrade After Two Years? (Video)

The listings all have an arrival notice tag on the left top corner and the image of the Mi MIX 2 is actually a render. Gearbest is not asking you to pay any money upfront but instead will send you an email when the phone is available. Below are the specifications of the Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specs

  • 6.4-inch 2560 x 1440 AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 835
  • 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM
  • 128GB/256GB ROM
  • 19MP rear camera
  • 13MP front facing camera
  • Dual nano-SIM slot
  • MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1
  • 4500mAh battery
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 3.5mm audio jack

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 starts at $848.91 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM version; $951.37 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB RAM variant, and $1094.81 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model.

(Source)

 

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Max Müller

    Great device, that would beat Every other phone if it would be waterproof ip68 and drop resistant. But this wont become true, sadly. Probably the mi6s vor the mi7 will geht waterproof at all. I dont want this splashresistant, they told us

2 Shares
Share2
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin