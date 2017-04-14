Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 was announced just a few days back and we have already got our hands on the 7.9-inch tablet. We got to play around with the tab for the past few days and our first Mi Pad 3 Hands on video is already out. You can check out the video below to see what’s new in the design and the changes in the hardware.

The new Xiaomi tablet comes with all the goodies that you would expect in a device in 2017. You have a large 7.9-inch 2K display up front along with a capable 6600mAh battery to power the device all day. In fact, Xiaomi claims that the tablet can playback videos for up to 12 hours on a single charge. We’ll confirm that soon. Inside, you have the less popular MTK MT8176 hexa-core processor sporting 2 x Cortex A72 cores + 4 x Cortex A53 cores inside. This along with 4GB of RAM provides pretty decent performance, but we’ll focus on the performance of the tablet in the full review coming soon.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 with a Large 6600mAh Battery Launched, Priced at 1499 Yuan (~$217)

You get 64GB ROM inside with no MicroSD expansion — a shame since the original one had this feature. Further, the tablet starts at $220 in China, but as usual, the demand for the tab is quite high at the moment, giving its third party reseller pricing a boost. At present, you can get hold of the Mi Pad 3 on giztop for $249.99.

A full review of the tablet is on the way after this Mi Pad 3 hands on video, so make sure to check back on gizmochina.com or you can subscribe to gizmochina’s youtube account > enable notification to get an update when the video is out.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: