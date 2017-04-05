Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 with a Large 6600mAh Battery Launched, Priced at 1499 Yuan (~$217)

We have had a couple of leaked details about the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 including the likely specifications and design over the past couple of weeks. Now, Xiaomi seems to have officially launched the Mi Pad 3 today and the device will be going on sale as from tomorrow on various channels. This is another quiet launch and it seems we will be having more of such this year. Read on for the specifications of the Mi Pad 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad is powered by a high-performance MediaTek processor with a clock frequency of 2.1GHz. The tablet comes with a 7.9-inch retinal display with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and PPI of up to 326. At the rear, there is a 13MP rear shooter while up front, you get a 5MP selfie camera. The Mi Pad 3 also comes with 4GB of RAM as well as a 64GB storage. It uses the USB Type-C charging interface and supports WiFi 802.11ac dual antenna band. The Pad 3 also comes with support for low-power Bluetooth 4.1 technology. Keeping the lights on is said to be a large 6600mAh battery which supports 5V/2A fast charging. The tablet device gets its interface from the MIUI 8.

On the design aspect, the Mi Pad 3 is made from a metal alloy material which gives its appearance a tough but slightly textured look. The metallic body is polished using a sandblasting process which doesn’t remove the texture but also gives it a comfortable feel when held.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 carries a price tag of just 1499 Yuan (~$217) and is billed to go on sale at 6 AM on April 6 on Xiaomi Mall, Lynx, Jingong, Suning and Mi Home.

