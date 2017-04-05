LeEco Le Max 3 Moniker, Images, Specs Revealed in Latest Le X850 Leaks

The rumor mill has been revealing details of the upcoming LeEco Le X850 smartphone since a past few months, but its original name was not known. Now, fresh photos of the smartphone have surfaced to reveal its design from angles along with its “Le Max 3” moniker.

The fresh photos of the Le X850 matches with its photo that surfaced through TENAA listing. The new photos show that the phone features metal unibody design. Above the display, an earpiece can be seen separating two round-shaped features. One of them is the selfie camera and there is no confirmation on what the other feature is. The display is narrow bezels on its left and right sides.

The bottom side of the phone has a USB Type-C port that separates the two external speakers. There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone. The major feature of the phone, the dual rear camera placed in a circular housing is present on the backside. It is coupled with dual-LED flash. Below it is the fingerprint scanner.

The top and bottom edges of the phone at the rear features the antennae bands. The right side of the phone has volume controllers and power button whereas the left side does not feature any physical button, but it seems to house a SIM tray. One of the snapshots that reveals the About Phone screen of the phone shows the model number of the phone has Le X850 and the name of the device as Le Max 3.

The Le Max 3 is preloaded with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS and EUI 5.9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset. Previous rumors have revealed that the Le X850 has a 5.7-inch quad HD resolution supporting display. It is likely to arrive in RAM variants like 4 GB and 6 GB. for storage, it is expected to include UFS 2.0 storage choices like 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. Rumors have it that these models will be costing 1,799 ($260), 2,099 ($3030 and 2,499 ($361), respectively.

The dual rear camera is expected to include 13-megapixel lenses whereas the frontal camera is of 16-megapixel. It is poised to feature a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0. The Le Max 3 may get unveiled on April 11.

(source)

