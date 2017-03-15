LeEco Le X850 with SD 821, 2K Display Rumored as Launching on April 11

The LeEco Le X850 is perhaps one of the longest LeEco smartphone to make the rounds in the news. The device first popped into the public domain in November last year when it was spotted on TENAA and on China’s 3C website for certification. The smartphone with its weird -looking rear camera setup was also seen in the hands of LeEco CEO Jia Yueting but since then, there has been no news as to when it would be released.

Popular Weibo tipster @kjuma has now revealed that the LeEco Le X850 would be launching on April 11 this year and is coming in four different color variants namely, black, white, gold and gray. Quite frankly, if this news were coming out last year, the specs would have tickled on fancy but since the announcement of the Snapdragon 835 chipset, the LeEco Le X850 may just be coming to the party a little too late. For the avoidance of doubt, the Le X850 packs a Snapdragon 821 chipset, a 5.7-inch display with Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). The device is expected with dual 13MP rear cameras while up front there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Further, the Le X850 is said to come with 4GB RAM and a 6GB RAM variant and three storage versions with 32GB, 64GB or 128GB storage space. A 3900mAh battery is expected to keep the lights on while the phone was initially billed to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EUI on top. This may have been changed to Android 7.0 Nougat by now. The tipster also revealed the price of the Le X850 as starting at 1,799 Yuan ($260). We’re still not sure what the real name of the Le X850 is but it had earlier been tipped to launch as Le Dual 3 but that isn’t certain.

