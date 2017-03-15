Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch Date Rumored to Have Delayed to May 2017?

Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to launch on April 16. However, fresh information coming from source @ 冷希Dev has revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date has been pushed to the month of May.

Xiaomi has begun the mass production of its in-house Surge S1 chipset and the company has also built samples of Surge S2 second generation chipsets. The S2 is an octa-core chipset built with 16nm manufacturing process. Its production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year. Since it is a full chipset with full baseband support, there is a possibility that its production may get delayed.

However, one of the major concerns for Xiaomi is that the arrival of its Mi 6 flagship may get delayed to May. The probable reason behind the delay of Mi 6’s arrival is that the initial stock of Snapdragon 835 chipsets has been allotted to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+smartphones that are slated to get announced on March 29. Hence, companies such as Xiaomi, Nubia, and OnePlus may have to wait till April or May to have sufficient stock of Snapdragon 835 chipset to power their flagship devices.

Related: Xiaomi Mi 6 To Feature A Special Ceramic Edition

Other sources have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would be arriving with an ultra-thin designed chassis and its SD 835 chip will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM. Other rumored features of the flagship include dual rear cameras and latest Quick Charge technology. It is expected to be available with an expensive price tag of 2,999 Yuan ($433).

Even though TSMC and Samsung have started the production of 10nm Snapdragon 835 chipset, but it will take sometime for its mass production to begin due to the issues associated with the limitations of the existing technology. Even other chipsets like Apple A10X, MediaTek Helio X30 and Samsung Exynos 8895 are suffering from supply shortage issues and they are expected to remain out of stock until the third quarter of this year.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: