Two New Huawei Phones with Dual Cameras Hits TENAA- Nova 2 & Nova 2 Plus?

Huawei has always maintained its resolve to capture not only the high-end, flagship category but also the mid-range section with a couple of sleek mid-rangers like the Huawei Nova and Nova Plus which were unveiled last year both in Europe and China. Now, photos of two Huawei smartphones which are believed to be mid-rangers have appeared on TENAA, China’s Telecom regulatory agency.

The smartphones are believed to be the next generation models of the Nova and Nova Plus and are said to go by the names Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus. The Nova 2 looks smaller in size, perhaps a 5.1-inch display but with a design different from the Nova in that there is no front physical home button. The device also has an entirely black coloured display.

Perhaps, the most outstanding feature noticed on the two phones that appeared on TENAA is the dual rear cameras which are situated in a horizontal plane on both devices. The Huawei Nova and Nova Plus only feature single lens shutters at the rear but if this is really the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus, we really should brace up for some spectacular design on the camera aspect. As a matter of fact, both devices have strikingly similar design are the rear which could make one of them be mistaken for the other.

The Nova 2 Plus, on the other hand, looks bigger with its screen size rumoured to stand at 5.5 inches with the display coloured in white. The Nova 2 and its Plus-size sibling are said to utilise a 16nm Hisilicon Kirin 660 processor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is visible at both smartphone’s rear. Other details of the device are not clear at the moment but we promise to bring you more on this as they unfold.

