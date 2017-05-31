OUKITEL K10000 Pro can be fully charged in 2.5 hours by 12V/2A flash charger

Last week, OUKITEL held an activity “Guess-Answer-To-Win-Gift” to communicate with their fans about the charging speed and reverse charge ability of the battery monster device K10000 Pro. Thousands of users has given their answers to the two questions. As OUKITEL K10000 Pro is officially online, we have got the answers to these two questions and the game is starting the second round.

For the first question: How long does it need to fully charge K10000 Pro by its standard 12V/2A flash charger?

OUKITEL engineers tested this with the latest software in power off state, and get the result that the 10000mAh battery could be fully charged in 2 hours and 20 minutes. This is really unbelievable! But that’s the truth. If you turn off your K10000 Pro and charge it by the standard charger, then after 2 hours and 20 minutes, you can feel free to use it for several days.

https://youtu.be/hyYHbGdcA_s

However, in the game, OUKITEL marketing team set the condition that it will be charged in power on state with wif connected and SIM card in. That’s actually the normal state we will have in our daily use. From the video, we can see that by 1 hour and 20 minutes, it’s charged to 55% power, and 2 hours and 20 minutes, it is charged to 93% power, then by 2 hours and 30 minutes, the K10000 Pro is fully charged. So Those who have the answer of 2 and half hours will have the chance to get the gift.

For the second question: How many iPhone could be fully charged by K10000 Pro?

Since K10000 Pro is also consuming power while charging for other devices, it can not just calculate by simple plus and minus. According to the test, after fully charging for the first iPhone 7 plus which has 2910mAh battery, K10000 Pro has 48% power left, and for the second iPhone 7 plus, K10000 Pro charged it to 93%, then run out of power. It takes more than 4 hours to fully charge it. This means when you are out in the field, it at least guarantee your second device will not run out of power. But for using as a power bank, the charging speed can not be that fast.

https://youtu.be/OvVb8S5QVno

The game Guess-Answer-to-Win-Gift round two is starting today with two new questions: How long can K10000 Pro support to watch downloaded FHD video with medium volume and medium screen? Second question: How many percentage of power will it left by playing 1 hour game? It will be live from May 31st to June 6th.

