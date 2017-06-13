Rumor: Google Pixel XL 2 A.K.A Taimen To Be Built By LG

Google is hard at work on the next generation Pixel smartphones. Originally though to be three, new info says there are now just two. Muskie, the codename for the Pixel XL 2 is reported to have been cancelled and replaced by Taimen.

A report from 9to5Google says Taimen may be built by LG and they cite a bug entry on the Android Issue Tracker as proof. The bug entry was reported by an employee of LG. A Google employee requested that the bug be moved to thread: Android > Partner > External > LGE > Taimen > power. LGE is presumed to stand for LG Electronics.

If this is true, this will be LG’s 4th device in partnership with Google. The Korean manufacturer is responsible for the Nexus 4, the Nexus 5, and the Nexus 5X. However, this time we won’t see their name on the device. The Pixel and Pixel XL were made by HTC but have no HTC branding on them.

If Google is working with LG on this, it might be a conformation that the Pixel XL 2 may have a display similar to that of the LG G6. We sure will find out in a couple of months.

