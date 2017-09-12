Full Screen Vivo X20 Launch Scheduled for September 21

Vivo took to Weibo yesterday to announce that its full-screen smartphone, the Vivo X20 will launch at 9:00 AM on September 21.

By the way, this isn’t Vivo’s first full-screen phone. Last week, it announced the Vivo V7+ in India. The V7+ and X20 actually share the same front design and are even expected to have some similar specs but will differ in others.

The Vivo X20 is expected to launch with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 660 processor. The display will have a resolution of 2160 x 1080 giving it an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio. It is also expected to have a 24MP selfie camera and dual cameras on the back, one of which is another 24MP sensor.

Vivo released a poster a few days ago teasing a “Face Wake” feature that unlocks the phone with your face in 0.1s. That is even faster than some fingerprint scanners, which the Vivo X20 should still have but will now be at the back.

Vivo has also released a bunch of promotional images teasing a special black Mars Intelligence Agency Edition. This is not the first time the Chinese manufacturer is partnering with the popular TV show. Last year, the Vivo X9 made an appearance on the show before it was launched.

