Huawei Mate 10 Pro Front Panel Appears in a Leaked Image

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the past week, the leaked images showing the live Huawei Mate 10 Pro had surfaced. Both the images revealed that the smartphone would be sporting a full screen design. A new image of the front panel assembly of the alleged Mate 10 Pro has appeared.

As it can be seen in the above image, the front panel has super-slim side bezels. Also, the front and bottom are thick enough to respectively house some sensors and Huawei logo. The bezels of the front panel are black in color which matches the recently spotted live images of the Mate 10 Pro.

Read More: Huawei Working On A Phone Code-named Rhone, Will Feature Dual Front and Rear Facing Cameras

The front panel shown above resembles with the frontal assembly of the alleged Mate 10 Pro that had appeared in the previous week. However, the latter has a glossy appeal for the golden colored bezels. Since the fingerprint scanner module is not visible, it looks like the smartphone would be sporting a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has at least three smartphones tucked in the Mate 10 series. The Mate 10 Pro that probably features a full screen design. The handset is rumored to be codenamed as Blanc, claims reliable leakster Evan Blass. Reports have revealed that the Mate 10 Pro would be featuring a 6.3-inch display that is expected to support 18:9 aspect ratio and deliver a resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels.

Reports have claimed that the Huawei Mate 10 is codenamed as Marcel. It is expected to arrive with a 5.9-inch regular display like the Mate 9. It may carry support Quad HD resolution unlike the predecessor model. The Blanc and Marcel smartphones are pegged to be driven by Kirin 970 chipset that is enabled with artificial intelligence.

Since the Marcel phone is speculated to come with a regular screen, it may feature a front-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 are rumored to house a rear-mounted dual camera system featuring 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel sensors.

There is another variant of Mate 10 that is codenamed as Alps. It is rumored to house a 5.88-inch QHD display, Kirin 970 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. This handset may probably debut as Mate 10 Lite, but it is strange to see a flagship inside it.

The Huawei Mate 10 series are confirmed to debut on Oct. 16 through a launch event in Munich, Germany. With more than a month remaining for the official debut, clearer information on the Mate 10 series is expected to surface in the coming weeks.

(source|via)