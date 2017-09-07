Huawei Mate 10 Pro Front Panel Live Image Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei has confirmed that its next flagships, the Mate 10 series which includes the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, will be unveiled in Munich come 16th of October. The devices have also been confirmed to feature the new Kirin 970.

Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen a bunch of leaks about both devices. Yesterday a fresh new leak surfaced online for the Mate 10 Pro confirming what we have heard about its design.

The Mate 10 Pro is said to launch with an 18:9 screen Huawei is calling EntireView Display, which is their own version of LG’s FullVision Display or Samsung’s Infinity Display. A live image of the front panel of the phone leaked yesterday, adding credence to the rumor.

The front panel has very thin side bezels and reduced top and bottom bezels compared to the Mate 9 Pro. There is a cut-out for the front camera and proximity sensor at the top as well as the earpiece. The bottom bezel does nothing more than hold the manufacturer’s name.

This means that the Mate 10 Pro will most likely have its fingerprint scanner on the rear or surprisingly on the side. The Mate 10 on the other hand is expected to launch with a regular display with bezels and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

