Vivo V7+ Featuring 5.99-inch FullView Display, 24 MP Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 450, Officially Launched

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo V7+ is the newest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer that was unveiled today through a launch event in Mumbai, India. It comes with the world’s selfie camera of 24-megapixel with wonderful features and a stellar 16-megapixel camera. It is also enabled with Hi-Fi audio chip for amazing music experience. Here is all the information on the newly unveiled Vivo V7+

Design and Display

The Vivo V7+ features a plastic unibody design with curved edges on all the four sides of the back panel. The U-type antenna bands can be seen at the top and bottom sides of the back panel. Matte Black and Champagne Gold are the color variants of the Vivo V7+. It measures 155.87 x 75.74 x 7.7mm and its weight is 160 grams.

The Vivo V7+ features an impressive 5.99-inch FullView display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4percent. Compared to a conventional 5.5-inch phone, the upper and lower bezels have been respectively reduced by 44 percent and 47 percent. It features very slim side bezels of 2.15mm. The FullView Display produces a resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels and it offers 12.5 percent more screen space than traditional displays

Cameras and Music

The Vivo V7+ is fitted with 24-megapixel Moonlight selfie camera that features a LED flash, a customized 1/2.78 image sensor and f/2.0 aperture. Even with 4x zoom, the selfie shots carry all the details.

It can shoot optimized selfies thanks to the Face Beauty 7.0 that studies the features of face and captures all the details. The Group Selfie feature can allow users to capture wide-angle selfies with ease. The selfie camera also offers beautifying features during video calls. The Portrait Mode feature can blur the background by focus fully on the subject.The new Face Access is the new biometric feature to unlock the device by scanning the face.

The rear camera side features a f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and optimized algorithm. It is capable of capturing of 64-megapiel Ultra HD photos with topnotch clarity.

For immersive music experience, the Vivo X7 Plus is fitted with a Hi-Fi AK4376A audio chip. It can smartly play music for different kinds of moods such as happy, sad, travel and so on.

Chipset, RAM and Other Features

The Vivo V7+ is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset and 4 GB of RAM.The Snapdragon 450 chipset was introduced by Qualcomm in June this year. It is a 14nm FinFET processed chipset. It delivers up to 25 percent higher CPU and GPU performance. It offers up to 25 percent lower battery consumption and it also features Hexagon DSP. It is a dual-SIM phone that comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card.

It has an internal storage of 64 GB. It includes a 3,225mAh battery. The smartphone is running on FunTouch OS 3.2 which is a customized edition of Android Nougat. The Smart Split 3.0 allows users to run two apps simultaneously by sliding down three fingers on the same screen on each of the two desired apps. It also features Game Mode to play games without interruptions like incoming alerts. App Clone feature lets users to run two instances of same apps to manage personal and professional lives easily. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Vivo V7+ Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V7+ will be available for pre-booking from Sept. 7 with the price tag of Rs. 21,990 (~$343). The first sale of the smartphone will begin on Sept. 15.