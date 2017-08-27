Huawei Mate 10 is Allegedly Codenamed as Marcel

A recent teaser from Huawei hints that it will be launching a new smartphone sporting dual rear camera on Oct. 16. The teaser did not contain the name of the smartphone but carried the social media hashtag of #beyondgalaxy. All the rumors hint that the Chinese firm would be unleashing the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro flagship phones on the said date. According to a recent tweet from popular leakster, Evan Blass, the Huawei Mate 10 is codenamed as Marcel.

Codename for Huawei Mate 10 is Marcel. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 27, 2017

Read More: Huawei Or Lenovo May Purchase Fujitsu’s Smartphone Business

The above tweet suggests that through the new teaser, Huawei could be teasing the Marcel smartphone. As we can see, the teaser image does not reveal the exact design of the alleged Mate 10, but it shows that its body will be featuring curved corners and the rear side will be having vertically aligned camera sensors. Unlike the Mate 9, the camera sensors appeared to be well-separated from each other. Like the predecessor, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are speculated to house Leica branded dual rear cameras.

Huawei seems to be very confident with the Mate 10 as it has been hinting that the flagship would be a better phone than the upcoming iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The product head of consumer division of Huawei, Richard Yu has said the Mate 10 would be direct rival for the iPhone 8. He added that the features like full-screen display, quicker charging speed, enhanced photography capabilities and so on would allow the Mate 10 to take on the iPhone 8.

Also, the #beyondgalaxy hashtag is a clear indication that the Mate 10 will also compete with the recent Galaxy flagships like the Note 8 and Galaxy S8 duo. The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are rumored to be powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and the AI mobile chip that is expected to debut on Sept. 2. There is a possibility that the Kirin 970 integrated with AI features may get unveiled on the said date.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.1-inch EntireView full-screen display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels. Its other rumored features include a 12-megapixel RGB + 12-megapixel monochrome dual rear camera sensors and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mate 10 is expected to arrive with the same set of dual rear cameras, a regular 5.7-inch display and a front-mounted fingerprint reader.