iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Could Be Slow

The upcoming Apple iPhone 8 that is rumored to get unveiled as the special edition iPhone in order to celebrate the tenth anniversary of iPhones is expected to arrive with wireless charging feature. Since the iPhone 8 is rumored to arrive with a glass body that facilities wireless charging, it could be the first ever iPhone to carry this feature. Recently, a hint of the wireless charging feature was also found in the code of iOS 11. Fresh information suggests that the iPhone 8’s wireless charging may not be fast enough.

According to The Next Web, two different sources have claimed that the iPhone 8 will be arriving wireless charging feature. While one source has preferred to remain anonymous on it, the other one has revealed about what role it plays on introducing wireless charging on the iPhone 8. The General Manager of RAVPower, a company that manufactures mobile accessory has said that.

“Our sources tell us the next iPhones have special technology for wireless charging that we have in this charger. Our wireless charger will wirelessly charge the next iPhones at full speed, as well as being able to charge other mobile devices wirelessly.”

A Japanese tech blog, MacOtakara that is known for reporting first-hand information on upcoming iPhones claims that the iPhone 8 would be using 1.2 standard Qi wireless charging developed by Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) . It added that the iPhone 8 would be supporting 7.5W (5V/1.5A) wireless charging which means that Apple may not be using 15W fast wireless charging that also belongs to 1.2 standard.

The publication has also reported that the Cupertino company may lock the wireless charging using its MFi chip. It is means that the wireless charging Qi pad from other providers may not work with the iPhone 8. Speculations are rife that the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus would be also supporting wireless charging. Both the smartphones are speculated to respectively feature 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD screens.

The iPhone 8 would be coming with a 5.8-inch OLED screen and it may feature a battery that is sized around 3,000mAh capacity. The Charging a battery of this size with 7.5W will not charge it quickly. However, it shouldn’t be a problem for those who preferring charging their iPhones overnight. Unfortunately, for quickly charging the iPhone 8, users may have to make use of a quick wired charging.

