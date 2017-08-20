Live Photos of iPhone 8 OLED Display Assembly Leaks

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Everyone already knows that the iPhone 8 will have a bezel-less design similar to that of the Essential Phone and the Sharp S2 but with a different cut-out design at the top. Reports say mass production has commenced and a Weibo user has provided images of the phone’s display assembly.

There are a bunch of images but the most interesting one is the one above which shows the digitizer and the connecting cables. If you look at the top, there are four circular cut-outs and a slit for the earpiece.

We believe the two on the right are for the front facing camera and iris scanner, while the smaller circle on the right is a sensor. The bigger one on the left appears to have a different shade, giving it a look similar a LED flash. Does it mean the iPhone 8 will have a front LED flash? Most likely not.

While previous leaks have also shown four circular cut-outs, the explanation is different. Instead of a LED flash, the left most circle is said to be a second iris scanner.

Moving on, there is another image that shows the display beside that of the iPhone 7. Since the iPhone 8 won’t have bezels and has ditched the Touch ID below the display, they will have a nearly identical form factor.

The remaining images show the connecting cables, the Apple A11 chip, and the assembled display.

Apple still hasn’t announced a release date but it is very likely it lunches next month.

(Source, via)

