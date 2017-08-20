Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-orders in the U.S. to Begin on August 23, Release Date Could be September 15

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is launching this week on Wednesday and a report from the previous week, a Best Buy employee had claimed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be launching in the U.S. on Aug. 24, a day after its official launch event. Since Samsung is known for running a pre-order window for certain days for its flagship phones before beginning its official sales, the leaked information from the Best Buy employee could be indicating that the South Korean company would begin the pre-orders of Galaxy Note 8 from Aug. 24. Well-known leakster, Evan Blass has now tweeted that Samsung would be starting the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders from Aug. 24

Note8 pre-orders from Samsung (starting 8/24) come with a 256GB microSD card plus choice of convertible wireless charger or 360 cam. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 18, 2017

9/15 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 18, 2017

Blass has claimed during the Note 8 pre-orders that is expected to begin on Aug. 24, Samsung may be providing a giving away a 256 GB microSD card for free along with a convertible wireless charger or a 360 cam. He has also claimed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be releasing in the U.S. from Sept. 15.

Samsung had debut the Galaxy 8 and Galaxy S8+ phones on March 29. However, the shipments of these phones had started on April 21. Hence, the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders may run for a few weeks and it shipments may start from Sept. 15. In South Korea, the pre-orders of the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to run from Sept. 1 to 10 and its shipping is expected to run between Sept. 11 and 14 in the home country.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sales are expected to first begin in the U.S., the U.K. and South Korea in the next month. The Note 8 would be coming to other markets in October. It is expected to arrive in color options such as Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Deep Sea Blue. The U.S. is speculated to receive Snapdragon 835 edition of the Note 8 whereas other markets are likely to receive its Exynos 8895 edition.

In China, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come in three storage models such as 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. All the variants are pegged to come with 6 GB of RAM. These variants are rumored to come with respective price tags of 6,288 Yuan (~$941), 7,088 Yuan (~$1,08) and 7,988 Yuan (~$1,195).

