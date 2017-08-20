Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Briefly Appears On Official US Web Store

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 23. Just a few days before the launch, it appeared on Samsung’s US web store with the same image we saw in the recently leaked renders.

It has been pulled off the site already but a screenshot of the page was saved. The image shows the Note 8 in black but without a price tag. Those who viewed the page before it was pulled down say the black variant was the only one listed. It could mean that only that variant will be available for purchase at first. It could also be that the other color variants had not just been added as at that time.

The Galaxy Note 8 will come in Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Deep Sea Blue.

The page doesn’t list the full spec details but mentions a few features such as the S-Pen, an infinity display, and Bixby Assistant. Storage is also listed as 64GB.

The rest of the specs are things we already know. It will have a 6.4-inch display, dual rear cameras in the 12MP + 13MP configuration, an 8MP front camera and 4GB of RAM. There will be an Exynos 8895 variant as well as a Snapdragon 835 model and both will draw power from a 3,300mAh battery.

