ASUS Releases Updates for Zenfone 4 & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

Just a few days after the launch of the Zenfone 4 family in Taiwan, ASUS has released updates for 2 out of the 6 devices released. The devices are the Zenfone 4 (ZE554KL) and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro (ZD552KL).

The update for the Zenfone 4 pushes the software version to 14.1050.1708.36 and brings some fixes and optimization. It will improve WiFi connectivity, fix the Facebook dual app function and fix a bug that affects the function to add Twitter followers via QR code.

For the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, the software version moves to 11.40.208.44 after the update. The change-log mentions image quality improvement and an overall camera quality enhancement.

ASUS adds that the update may take a week before it reaches all devices. Do note that this update is for the WW/TW version.

The Zenfone 4 is already available for purchase in Taiwan, ASUS’ home country for NT$13,990 (∼$461) for the Snapdragon 660-powered 6GB RAM + 64GB model. The 4GB + 64GB model with a Snapdragon 630 processor is priced at NT$10,990 (∼$362). They are available in only black and white for now.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro with a Snapdragon 625, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at NT$9,990 (∼$329). It is available in red and black.

