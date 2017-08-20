Meizu M6 Note Seen On Geekbench With Snapdragon 625

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu will release the M6 Note come August 23. Specification details leaked in recent weeks show that it will be powered by the Mediatek Helio P25 and possibly even have a Helio P20 variant. It appears we may get a third one, as a Snapdragon 625 version has been seen on Geekbench.

This variant of the Meizu M6 Note was benchmarked on August 17. It is listed as running Android 7.1.2 and has 4GB of RAM. The octa-core chip clocked at 2.0 GHz, though not explicitly stated, is the Snapdragon 625.

The device scores 848 points in the single-core test and 4215 points in the multi-core test. The single-core test is a low for a Snapdragon 625 device but since this is a test unit, there is a possibility performance hasn’t been fine tuned.

READ MORE: Meizu’s Uninspiring 2017 Could Be For a Promising 2018

The Meizu M6 Note has been confirmed to come with dual cameras and the SDM625 supports dual sensors too. The phone will have a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of built-in storage.

Although the battery capacity is still not known, there should be no worries as the Snapdragon 625 is a power-efficient chip.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: