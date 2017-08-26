Rumor Alert: The iPhone 8 Will Set You Back $999

This year marks ten years since the first iPhone was released. To celebrate the event Apple will release a special edition iPhone currently called the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly be launched alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. It will be the first iPhone with an OLED display, wireless charging, and an edge-to-edge screen design. All these new and exciting features will not come cheap as The New York Times says it will be priced around $999.

Chinese tech blog, IThome adds that the price is for the 64GB model. The 256GB version will sell for about $1099 and the unconfirmed 512GB variant will be priced at around $1199. iPhones are usually not cheap. So with the new features coming and a new design, we are sure people are going to be falling over themselves to pick up a unit.

There are rumors that the event will hold on September 12 but until Apple officially announces the date, take it with a pinch of salt. Production is said to be underway as we have seen leaks of certain components in recent weeks.

Will you pick up the iPhone 8 when it launches irrespective of its price or will you settle for the lesser priced iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus?

