Rumor: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 China Launch Could Be On September 29

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung took the wraps off the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8 flagship on August 23 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 in New York. Samsung is expected to unveil the flagship in China but looks like China won’t see an early launch. A new rumour on Weibo hints that the Note 8 China Edition will be launched on September 29. The delay could be so that the Galaxy S8 stock could be cleared since the prices are expected to be the same.

Already, the Galaxy Note 8 China Edition had earlier been certified by TENAA bearing model numbers SM-N9500 and SM-N9508. The TENAA listing shows the Note China Edition will come in Black, Blue and Gold colours and the specs will basically similar to that launched in New York. The only difference seems to be that there will be a 4GB RAM version meant for the Chinese market, according to the TENAA listing. Who knows, Samsung may shake things up by also including an 8GB RAM version just like it did for the botched Galaxy Note 7 in China.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 4 GB of RAM May Arrive Soon

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440pixels resolution. The device comes with a Snapdragon 835 version as well as an Exynos 8895-powered model with 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.There is also a 3,300mAh battery on board. The Note 8 also packs a 12MP wide angle + 12MP Telephoto camera Both lenses support OIS optical image stabilization which is the first in the world. In addition, it also supports 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The device is expected to come with a price of 6,088 Yuan (~$915) in China for the 6GB base variant, perhaps.

(source)