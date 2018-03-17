Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Starts Updating To Android Oreo Earlier Than Expected

Samsung Turkey and Samsung Canada recently confirmed that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will start receiving the final update to Android Oreo at the end of March. But according to a new report from France, the flagship phablet is already getting the update. A user has just published a screenshot of its device running Android Oreo after an official OTA update. So, it is not a beta firmware and it is the final version.

The build number of the update is N950FXXU3CRB9 and it brings Samsung Experience (the customized user interface from the company) to v9. The update to Android Oreo for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also includes the latest security patch (March) and several new features. Now, users will benefit from an improved keyboard and search, as well as a new Bixby briefing which is richer with information and quick actions.

Don’t worry if you still did not receive the notification on your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as the rollout should gradually expand to units in all the countries in the coming days. After the latest flagship by Samsung, several other devices are expected to receive the update to Android Oreo in the coming months. Click here if you want to know more about the Samsung Oreo update roadmap.

