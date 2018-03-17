Another ZTE Phone Surfaces On TENAA But With Horizontal Dual Rear Cameras

Earlier this week, two ZTE phones were seen on the website of China’s communications agency, TENAA. A third one listed as the ZTE V0920 has been spotted today and appears to be a mid-range phone based on the specs.

The ZTE V0920 has a 5.45-inch 1440 x 720 display and there is a 1.4GHz processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage under its hood.

The phone has dual rear cameras like the ZTE V890 but they are arranged horizontally and sit at the top left corner. One is a 13MP sensor and the other is a 2MP sensor. There is also a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls in front.

The ZTE V0920 packs a 3100mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 146.8 × 68.7 × 7.6 mm and weighs 132g. TENAA says it will come in Rock Black, Audrey Powder, Baikal Blue, and Deep Space Blue. It will also come with Android 8.1 Oreo.

