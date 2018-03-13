ZTE V890 Specifications and Images Appear Through TENAA Listing

An upcoming ZTE phone with model number ZTE V890 had appeared at China’s TENAA certification body in the previous week. The entire specifications and features of the V890 have been leaked through its TENAA listing.

According to the TENAA listing of ZTE V890, it features a 6-inch display that supports FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It features a full screen design. Hence, its display offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset is fueled by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. It will be available in RAM options such as 3 GB, 4 GB and 6 GB. These RAM variants may respectively feature 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage.

It is expected to arrive pre-loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo. For photography, it houses a dual camera setup on its rear panel. It features a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor. Its selfie camera is of 8-megapixel. The handset receives power from 3,900mAh battery.

The ZTE V890 measures 162 x 75 x 7.8 mm and its weight is 168 grams. Its TENAA images has revealed that it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and it features a vertically arranged dual cameras on its back. It seems that it will be available in a single color option of black. As of this writing, there is no information on its official name and pricing. More details on the phone is expected in the coming weeks.

