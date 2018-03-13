Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite Pricing, High-Resolution Press Renders Leaked

Plenty of information on the specs and features of the upcoming Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite have surfaced through multiple leaks in the recent months. Well-known tipster Roland Quandt has today shared official press renders of the P20 series smartphones to reveal their design.

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 flagship phone will be in colors like black, blue and pink. It features a notch enabled display and it is fitted a physical home button that is embedded with a fingerprint scanner. The back panel of the phone features vertically aligned dual rear cameras certified by Leica.

The P20 Pro is an advanced flagship phone that will be arriving in colors like black, blue and lilac (purple). Previous leaks have revealed that the P20 will be coming with an LCD display whereas the P20 Pro will b equipped with an OLED display. Both phones are expected to support 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Kirin 970 chipset will be powering the P20 and P20 Pro smartphones. The notch present on both phones feature 24-megapixel selfie camera, earpiece, proximity and ambient sensors.

The backside of the P20 Pro is flanked with Leica certified triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The third sensor could be an 80mm telephoto lens which means it will be able to produce almost three times more magnification. The triple camera setup may include a RGB sensor, a monochrome sensor, and a third 3x telephoto lens.

Evan Blass had previously claimed that the camera of the P20 Pro will deliver a maximum resolution of 40-megapixel. The images of P20 Pro show that it has f/1.6 and f/2.4 aperture lenses. On the other hand, the P20 has a f/1.6 aperture lens along with a fixed focal length of 27mm. The rear-facing cameras on both phones are equipped with laser autofocus and infrared-based color temperature sensor.

The P20 may house a 3,400mAh battery whereas the P20 Pro may be packed with a 4,000mAh battery. Quandt claims that the manual of the P20 and P20 Pro has revealed that these handsets may not feature a microSD card slot.

Huawei P20 Lite

The P20 Lite is shown in colors like black, blue and pink. It will be a mid-range phone that is likely to be powered by Kirin 659 chipset. It may feature the same FHD+ 19:9 aspect ratio screen available on the P20 Pro. The images of the phone reveal that it sports thicker bezels compared to P20 and P20 Pro. The backside of the phone features a dual camera setup. It is also expected to feature a 24-megpixel front camera. Its dual camera setup on the rear my feature a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It may house a 2,900mAh battery. The P20 Lite seems to feature a glass rear while the other two models appear to be housed in metallic chassis.

Quandt has revealed that the P20 series will be hitting the market with expensive pricing. The P20 lite may cost 369 euros whereas the P20 and P20 Pro may arrive with respective pricing of 679 and 899 euros. The P20 series will be made official on March 27. For more images of these phones, readers can visit the source link.

