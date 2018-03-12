Huawei Y7 2018 Leaked Press Render Shows A Smartphone With Full-Screen Display

A couple of days ago, Huawei launched its new smartphone Huawei Y9 2018, which is the successor of the Huawei Y9 launched last year. Now, it seems that the company is preparing to launch yet another smartphone in the Y-series — Huawei Y7 2018.

Contrary to previous reports that suggested that the Huawei Y9 2018 could be the replacement of the Huawei Y7, the press renders of the upcoming Huawei Y7 2018 has surfaced online, indicating that the next-generation Y7-series smartphone is on its way.

The leaked press render of the Huawei Y7 2018 shows that the phone will come with the trendy full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio. While the screen size is not known, it seems to be bigger than the 5.5-inch display present on the last year’s Huawei Y7.

The image also shows that there will be single-camera on the back side of 13-megapixel along with an LED flash. The camera module is placed on the top-left corner. Because of the full-screen display, the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back.

It seems that there will be a 3.5mm audio jack present on the phone. Given that the recently launched Huawei Y9 2018 comes with a microUSB slot for charging, we expect the same for this one too instead of a USB Type-C port.

Currently, there’s no more information available regarding the phone’s specifications, pricing, and availability. The company has not yet officially announced anything related to this phone. But given that the Y9 2018 has already been launched, we expect this phone to launch soon.

To recap, the Huawei Y7 was launched last year, featuring a 5.5-inch display with 2.5D glass. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. For connectivity, there’s Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and microUSB port. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat operating system and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

