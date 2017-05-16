Huawei Y7 Brings 4000mAh, Snapdragon 435 and Android Nougat

Huawei has added a new phone to its Y Series. Just yesterday, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Y3 2017, today it has followed it up with the Huawei Y7. The new phone is the third in the Y series released this year.

The Huawei Y7 sports a 5.5-inch HD screen with 2.5D glass, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, and a Snapdragon 435 processor. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 and has a 4000mAh battery that should last a whole day. The rear of the phone is made from metal that has been sandblasted to give it a nice feel when held in the hands.

The Huawei Y7 packs a 12MP 1.25μm pixel sensor for the rear camera and an 8MP sensor up front for selfies. There is also a microSD slot that accepts up to 128GB cards. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and a micro USB port.

Huawei has not revealed the pricing for the Huawei Y7 neither has a release date been mentioned but the phone will be available in gray, prestige gold, and silver.

