The Huawei Y3 2017 is The Backup Phone You Need For Your Summer Vacation

Summer is almost here and quite a number of people have vacations planned. For those who might be spending the greater part of their holidays outdoors and don’t want to take that expensive new phone they just got along, the Huawei Y3 2017 may just be the phone you need.

The Huawei Y3 2017 is a budget phone, so the specs are basic. There is a 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480) display, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of built-in storage. It has an 8MP camera with LED flash on the rear and a 2MP shooter for selfies. This is an entry level phone, so don’t expect the pictures to be great.

There are two models, each sporting different processors. One is powered by a MT6580 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz and doesn’t support LTE, so don’t expect blazing fast internet. The other version uses a MT6737M clocked at 1.1GHz but supports 4G networks.

RELATED: Huawei Y5 2017 Official: New Easy Key Feature, 3000mAh Battery, and EMUI 4.1

The Huawei Y3 2017 runs Emotion UI 4.1 based on Android 6.0. It has a 2200mAh battery and comes in gold, pink, blue,white and gray. Huawei has not announced a price yet but it is expected not to cost more than ¥399 (~$58).

Always be the first to know. Follow us: