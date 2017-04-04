Huawei Y5 2017 Official: New Easy Key Feature, 3000mAh Battery, and EMUI 4.1

Huawei has silently taken the wraps of a new phone, the Y5 2017. The new device will succeed the Huawei Y5 II released last year.

The Huawei Y5 2017 boasts an upgrade for most of the features of its predecessor. The RAM and ROM have been doubled to 2GB and 16GB respectively. The storage can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot (128GB max) that also doubles as the second SIM slot. The battery capacity has also been bumped up to 3000mAh even though the screen size and resolution haven’t changed (5-inches HD).

The Huawei Y5 2017 is powered by the MT6737T quad-core chip clocked at 1.4GHz. The rear camera is an 8MP shooter and there is a 5MP sensor with soft light in front for selfies. There is single band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS for connectivity. Sadly the budget phone doesn’t get the new EMUI 5.0 but comes with version 4.1 based on Android 6.0.

One cool feature it does have is what Huawei calls Easy Key, a dedicated hardware button on the left that can be configured for a variety of functions. You can set it to fire up your favorite apps or launch the camera or turn on the flashlight depending on if you press, double tap,or double tap and hold it.

There is no price tag yet, neither is there a date of availability. However, if you are in search of a device that wouldn’t eat through your battery like a high-powered flagship, then you should put this on your radar. We will update you once the price detail is revealed.

(Source, Via)

