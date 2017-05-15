OnePlus 5 Flagship Killer Scores Over 176K on AnTuTu; 5.5-inch FHD Screen, 6 GB RAM Confirmed

The AnTuTu scores of OnePlus 5 have surfaced and it has been found that the flagship killer has recorded an average AnTuTu score of over 176,000. The appearance of OnePlus 5 on the benchmarking platform has also confirmed some of its specifications.

It seems that the OnePlus 5 will be a true flagship killer as its average AnTuTu score is better than that of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship phones.

The rumor mill is spilling a lot of information on the specifications of OnePlus 5 since several months. Some claim that it features a quad HD display whereas others claim that it has a full HD screen. Some rumors state it has 6 GB RAM, other say it has 8 GB RAM. A leaked shot of AnTuTu listing has revealed its key specifications.

According to the above image, the OnePlus 5 has a model number of A5000. It reveals that the flagship killer will be coming with a full HD resolution supporting screen. Previous rumors have stated that it will continue to sport a 5.5-inch screen like predecessor phones.

The Snapdragon 835 chipset featuring Adreno 540 graphics will be fueling the OnePlus 5. The AnTuTu listing reveals that it will be featuring 6 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 64 GB and it is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Since the OnePlus 3T is available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage versions, there is possibility that the OnePlus 5 would be also available in 128 GB edition.

For photography, it will be arriving with a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The AnTuTu listing shows that OnePlus 5 has a single rear camera, but rumors are heavily hinting that it will be equipped with dual rear cameras.

Recent leaks have revealed that the OnePlus 5 would be coming with a 3,600mAh battery. The OnePlus 5 is expected to deliver impressive battery performance as it features low power consuming processor and full HD screen along with a large-sized battery. Speculations are rife that the OnePlus 5 release date would be set in June end.

