OnePlus 5 Price, Full Specs Listed on Geekbuying and GearBest

OnePlus has recently confirmed that the OnePlus 5 moniker and its summer launch. However, in the previous week, the OnePlus 5 was found listed on OppoMart even though the flagship killer has not been officially announced. Today, other Chinese retailers like Geekbuying and GearBest have listed the OnePlus 5 with its full specifications and pricing.

The OnePlus 5 listing on Geekbuying states that it has a 5.5-inch screen that supports quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The 64-bit Snapdragon 835 chipset that has a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor and Adreno 540 powers the OnePlus 5. The SoC is coupled with a whopping 8 GB of RAM and the native storage of the phone is 64 GB. It comes with support for microSD storage.

The listing further claims that it has a dual rear camera of 23-megapixel and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port. It is running on Android 7.1 Nougat OS and is packed with a 4,000mAh battery.

As far as pricing is concerned, the regular price of OnePlus 5 is mentioned as $621.99. The pre-order price of the phone is $449, but its shipping date is not mentioned. The retailer has listed only the black color variant of OnePlus 5.

GearBest too has listed the Global Version of OnePlus 5 with Arrival Notice button. The retailer has mentioned the price of the phone as $689. The OnePlus 5 specifications on GearBest is almost same as that on Geekbuying. However, GearBest has also mentioned the dimensions of the phone as 6.01 x 2.94 x 0.28 inches and its weight as 156 grams.

The Geekbuying and GearBest listing of OnePlus 5 cannot be completely trusted as some of the specs do not match with the rumored specs of OnePlus 5. Except for OnePlus X, no other OnePlus smartphone have featured a microSD card slot. Rumors have also claimed that the OnePlus 5 would continue to sport a full HD screen, but these retailers have mentioned that it features a quad HD display.

The listing of OnePlus 5 on aforementioned retailer sites cannot be trusted since OnePlus is yet to officially unveil the OnePlus 5. The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 5 in June or July this year.

