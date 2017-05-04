OnePlus 5 Said to Release Around June End with Snapdragon 835 & 1080p Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Sony, Samsung, and Xiaomi have launched their Snapdragon 835 chipset driven flagship smartphones. Even HTC is slated to announce the HTC U 11 running on Snapdragon 835 on May 16. Now the rumor mill is spilling information on one of the most awaited smartphones of the year, the OnePlus 5 that is also powered by Snapdragon 835. Well-known leakster, Mocha RQ has revealed fresh information on OnePlus 5.

According to the leakster, the OnePlus 5 will be releasing at the end of June. The rumor mill has been claiming that the OnePlus 5 would be featuring a 2K display. Using 2K display on OnePlus 5 can make the phone consume more battery power. Hence, the leakster claims that the OnePlus 5 will continue to sport a 5.5-inch screen that will support full HD resolution like its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T.

The leakster claims that the OnePlus 5 would be arriving with a dual rear camera. Leaked information coming from another source on Weibo, Kumamoto Technology also states that the upcoming flagship will come with a horizontally arranged dual rear camera, even though recent rumors said that it will feature vertically arranged dual camera setup. In the previous month, leaked photos showing the leaked case of OnePlus 5 with the horizontally arranged dual rear camera were spotted. The EXIF data of the leaked camera samples that were alleged taken from OnePlus 5 also suggest that they were shot through its twin rear cameras.

Initial rumors of OnePlus 5 have revealed that the Snapdragon 835 chipset would be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The increased cost of production of 8 GB of RAM and using it and on a large number of OnePlus 5 units would not be easy for the company. Hence, both the sources have claimed that OnePlus 5 would be arriving with 6 GB of RAM. The forthcoming OnePlus 5 flagship is pegged to come with 128 GB of RAM. Like the predecessor phone, OnePlus 5 is speculated to come with a front-facing fingerprint reader that will be probably embedded under the screen.

New leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 5 would come with a 3,600 mAh battery. The company is expected to bring 25 percent faster charging on OnePlus 5. There is still no confirmation on whether OnePlus will axe the 3.5mm audio jack on the upcoming flagship.

