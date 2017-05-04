Xiaomi Launches Aqara Smart Curtain Controller Priced at 999 Yuan ($145)

Xiaomi is gradually turning its releases under the crowdfunding platform into a daily affair. Just a day after going official with its 80th crowdfunding project, which is the Qicycle children bicycle, the company has announced a new smart product. The company’s 81st MIJIA product it is, and it’s the Aqara Smart curtain controller. The product is a motorized window shades and blinds which can be controlled wirelessly. The gadget works on Zigbee curtains and blinds.

The Aqara Smart Curtain motor/controller utilizes low-power ZigBee communication protocol via the Mi multi-functional Smart home gateway or Aqara air-conditioning pathway to connect to the smart home network. Thus, the home curtains can be controlled via the Mi App. Also, the Smart gadget allows the homeowner to also set the timer in the Mi app to when the blinds are expected to open and close and the blinds respond automatically when it gets to the set time.

In addition, there is a wireless switch which can alternatively be used to open and close the blinds with just a gentle tap. The gadget also connects with the Mi home sensor such that when the user goes to the window, the home sensor will automatically trigger the opening of the blinds and as soon as the user leaves, the blinds close. How else can we describe a connected smart home gadget.

Further, the Aqara Smart curtain motor has a touch start function, such that with just a light pull, the motor starts opening the blinds automatically. It also stops when it encounters a resistance or obstruction while opening or closing. It is also a noiseless device with its operating noise ess than 30dB. The product also comes with other support services like door and window measurement, customised window rails and others.

The Aqara Smart Silent curtain motor / controller carries a price tag of 999 Yuan and is currently available on the Mi Home crowdfunding platform for funding.

