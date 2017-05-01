OnePlus 5 Rumors: Leaked Shots Taken By its Dual Rear Cameras Surface

Several photos that were allegedly snapped through the upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship phone have surfaced. The EXIF data reveal that the photos were snapped through a OnePlus device that carries a model number of A5000 which probably belongs to OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones from the previous year have respective model numbers of A3000 and A3010.

One of our reports from the previous month state that the forthcoming OnePlus flagship will not launch as OnePlus 4 as the number 4 is considered as a bad omen in the China. Hence, the appearance of the A5000 model number suggest that the next the 2017 OnePlus will probably launch as OnePlus 5.

Coming back to the photos that were allegedly shot through OnePlus 5, the second image has a blurry effect which hints that the flagship phone may feature a dual rear camera.

According to the source, a person who has good knowledge about photography has claimed that the amount of depth in the image suggests that the OnePlus 5 may come packed with dual rear cameras. He even states that the OnePlus 5 may feature a pair of 16-megapixel camera sensors. One of the sensors will be able to shoot wide angle photos for adding depth to the images.

Even a leaked photo of the rear side of the phone revealed that the OnePlus 5 would be coming with a vertically arranged dual rear camera. Since the image does not contain a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which indicates that it may embedded at the frontside.

The OnePlus 5 is rumored to house a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The Snapdragon 835 is expected to power the phone with 8 GB of RAM. It is expected to come in native storage versions of 64 GB and 128 GB and it would be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat overlaid with OxygenOS. The phone is expected to include a 4,000 mAh battery. It is likely to be unveiled in June.

Even though the report sounds to be true, we advise our readers to take with a grain of salt as EXIF information can be faked. There is no real way to confirm from which devices these photos were shot.

