OnePlus 5 Concept Renders Reveal Dual Cameras & Multiple Color Options

OnePlus finally put paid to debate on a OnePlus 4 or OnePlus 5 moniker when it released a teaser which confirms we should be expecting an OP5 and that the device may likely launch this summer. Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 5, we are again gifted with a fresh set of renders. This set looks so real that you’d think the OP5 has been launched.

The front view isn’t very much different from the OnePlus 3T, with the device still shown to have a physical home button. However, the side of the display seems to be near bezel-less. At the rear, there is a vertically aligned dual camera with a LED flash sitting under the cameras. There isn’t a fingerprint sensor at the rear, so the button is likely embedded under the home button. The overall design is sleek and beautiful despite looking minimalistic. But there is a new twist, as the renders come in red, blue and brown colours which may join the black and soft gold traditional colors.

Specs wise, the OnePlus 5 is tipped to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor and the renders on display suggest a powerful 8GB RAM is among the specs sheet just as rumoured. So, we’ll be looking out for a 6GB RAM version as well as the high-end 8GB RAM version. The Geekbench listing somewhat confirms the existence of a power packed specs, as the OnePlus 5 is shown to have trumped the Huawei Mate 9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+. You can check out more render images from down below.

