Xiaomi Yeelight Review – A Cheap Philips Hue Light Alternative?

Xiaomi has been producing all sorts of products and the Yeelight is one of them. It is a smart LED light bulb that has quite a few features and it is affordable. Learn more in our full Xiaomi Yeelight review.

Xiaomi Yeelight RGBW E27 Smart LED Bulb Review: VIDEO

Xiaomi Yeelight RGBW E27 Smart LED Bulb Review: UNBOXING

The bulb comes with just some instruction manuals.

Xiaomi Yeelight RGBW E27 Smart LED Bulb Review: DESIGN

When it comes to the design, the bulb uses E27 standard and it is well built. In fact, it is one of the better build bulbs I’ve tested. Xiaomi assures that the bulb will last you up to 11 years.

My favorite feature is that the bulb uses the Wifi connection, which is way better than the Bluetooth, which has the range of only 10 meters.

Xiaomi Yeelight RGBW E27 Smart LED Bulb Review: FEATURES

The main features of the bulb are that it has 16 million colors and you can also adjust the color temperature.

You have to do all that using the using the Mi Home app, which is available on the Play Store.Just before you start using the app, make sure to select the location of China (Mainland). Otherwise, you will not be able to connect to the bulb and control it.

Within the app, you can adjust the color temperature and brightness of the bulb, select from a variety of different colors, select a flow mode. Also, you can select from a variety of scenes. One feature that I personally think is a gimmick, is the ability to take picture of an object and the bulb will change the color accordingly. I found this feature to be pretty accurate but I’m not sure if you are going to use it, anyway.

Xiaomi Yeelight RGBW E27 Smart LED Bulb Review: CONCLUSIONS

The Xiaomi Yeelight is a smart bulb that has quite a few features and most importantly, it is controlled via Wifi, which has a huge range advantage over the Bluetooth.

The bulb has been working fine, the user interface of the app is simple and easy to use. Last but not least, the bulb costs just below $20, which is really a low price considering the feature set.

