Vivo X9s Plus Specifications, Images Leaked on TENAA; Arriving with Downgraded Specs?

The Vivo X9s Plus has been spotted on TENAA, the regulatory body from China. The listing on TENAA has revealed its specifications and images of the upcoming Vivo X9s Plus. It is expected to launch soon to replace Vivo X9 Plus from 2016.

According to the TENAA listing, the Vivo X9s Plus will be coming with a 5.85-inch OLED screen that will be delivering a full HD screen resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. It is driven by an octa-core processor that clocks at 1.95 GHz. The TENAA listing does not mention the manufacturer of the chipset.



Rumors have it that it could be the first Vivo smartphone to be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 660 chipset. The chipset will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and it will be arriving with a native storage of 64 GB. It will come preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

The main camera of Vivo X9s Plus will be of 16-megapixel that will be accompanied by a single-LED flash and the front will be housing a dual camera setup of 20-megapixel + 5-megapixel snappers. The images shown through TENAA listing suggests the phone has a slightly protruding rear camera.

The placement of the antenna bands seems to be inspired from the recent iPhones. The right side of the phone seems to house a SIM tray whereas the left side of the phone appears to feature volume controllers and Power key. TENAA listing indicates that the Vivo X9s Plus would be available in gold color.

A 3,920mAh battery is present inside the X9s Plus to keep the lights on. Its fingerprint scanner seems to be embedded under the physical Home button present below the display. It measures 162.59 x 78.84 x 7.25mm and its weight is 183.2 grams.

In comparison to the Vivo X9 Plus, its alleged successor seems to sport downgraded specs. The X9 Plus that was launched in November 2016 came with a 5.88-inch full HD AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 652 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB storage options, 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front cameras and a 4,000 mAh battery.

