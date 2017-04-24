blackview deal

Vivo X9S Plus Receives Radio Certification in China – First Snapdragon 660 Phone!

The Vivo X-Series is one series that pioneered dual selfie camera and also has a premium build that envelopes its mid-ranger position. The series which is made up of the X9 and X9 Plus is set to get another sibling dubbed X9S Plus.

The X9S Plus is coming barely half a year after the X9 was announced and a recent leak on the internet indicate that the Vivo X9S Plus has received Radio frequency certification in China. That shows the device is a step closer to being released but we don’t know how soon.

From the details made available, the X9S Plus will likely be the first Snapdragon 660-powered phone. The SD 660 is a new chipset, still unannounced, which uses the 14nm process and integrates an Octa-core Kyro CPU. The SD 660 comes with an Adreno 512 GPU and support dual-channel LPDDR4X memory, UFS 2.1 storage, and X10 LTE baseband.

The Vivo X9S Plus is also expected to come with a dual selfie camera setup and Vivo may decide to take things a bit further by including a dual camera at the rear. If this happens, the X9S will join the likes of Alcatel Flash featuring four cameras.

