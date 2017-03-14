Snapdragon 660 AnTuTu Benchmark Scores Leaked: Great Performance For A Mid-ranger

What is likely the AnTuTu benchmark performance of the expected Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor has appeared online. Recall that we had hinted at a rumor which says the Snapdragon 660 is in the works, along with a two other mid-range Snapdragon 630 and SD 635 SoCs.

The rumor places the Snapdragon 660 chipset in the mid-range cadre with Xiaomi tipped to use it in one of its upcoming Redmi-series smartphones. OPPO and Vivo top models may also feature the Snapdragon 660. The rumored specifications of the SD 660 is also given as an octa-core arrangement which may be a combination of the Cortex-A73 and A53 cores. The SD 660 is said to come with the Adreno 512 GPU and support dual-channel LPDDR4X-1866 memory, UFS 2.1 storage, up to 24MP camera, LTE Cat. 10 and three carrier aggregation. The chipset which would replace the Snapdragon 652 and 653 is also said to be manufactured using Samsung 14nm LPP process meaning power efficiency and heat control would be some of its features.

Even though we cannot verify the authenticity of the data, the said AnTuTu benchmark data showed the Snapdragon 660 polled a total of 105576 points on the whole. Individually, the CPU ran 31,982 points, the RAM polled a score of 7067, 3D 30827 points and UX 35,700 points. We don’t have details of the clock frequency on which the chipset ran and the RAM size of the device. So, it is possible the SD 660 chip may finally pull a more efficient score when it is optimized.

