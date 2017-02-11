Xiaomi Reported to Be Working on A Snapdragon 660 Phone

Xiaomi will be launching its first phone for the year in a few days. The device which is the Redmi Note 4X is more like the Redmi Note 4 with a new chip. So there’s no much excitement around the device. There is however news of a new Redmi device in the works with a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The info comes from a Weibo user ‘@grass digital’ who says Xiaomi has launched Snapdragon 660 projects likely to be Redmi phones or a new Xiaomi series similar to the Xiaomi Max.

If Xiaomi is working on a Snapdragon 660 Redmi phone, it should probably be the Redmi Pro 2 whose spec leaked a few weeks ago.

The new chip which we first heard of last year has model number MSM8976 Plus. This is similar to that of the Snapdragon 652 (MSM8976) and Snapdragon 653 (MSM8976 Pro). While the model numbers might be similar, the chip is quite different. It is said to be built on a 14nm process unlike the Snapdragon 652 and 653 which were built using the 28nm process.

The Snapdragon 660 is likely to have its own custom Kryo cores like the Snapdragon 820 or might use a combination of 4 x Cortex A73 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHZ and 4 x Cortex A53 CPUs clocked at 1.9GHz. GPU will be an Adreno 512, it will have support for UFS 2.1 storage and have two LPDDR4 RAMs clocked at 1866MHz.

The Snapdragon 660 is expected to begin mass production in Q2 2017 and should appear in phones from OPPO and Vivo too.

