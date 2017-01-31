Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specs Leaks: Single Camera, Larger Battery

The Redmi Pro is the top of the Redmi line. Launched in August and the first Xiaomi phone to sport an OLED display and dual cameras, this phone has been missing from Xiaomi’s website for a while now. The reason for that seems to be because Xiaomi has been working on the Redmi Pro 2.

Earlier today, leakster @Kjuma who is gradually building a reputation for genuine leaks posted a snapshot revealing tons of details of the upcoming device.

Redmi Pro 2 Specs

First, there is a camera change. The Redmi Pro 2 will not have dual cameras. It seems people weren’t too pleased with the performance of the dual camera combo of the Redmi Pro, so Xiaomi is ditching it for a single sensor. The new camera is actually a Sony IMX362 with a 1/2.55” sensor and a 1.4µm pixel. The camera has also got Dual Pixel autofocus.

The big change for me is actually the processor. The Redmi Pro launched with a Helio X25 SoC. The Helio X25 is actually a great processor but some of us wanted a Snapdragon variant but sadly there wasn’t one. The Redmi Pro 2 will be launching with a Snapdragon 660 processor this time. The Snapdragon 660 aka MSM 8976 Plus will take over from the 653 and 652 as the mid-range chip for 2017.

Another major change is the battery capacity which Xiaomi has bumped from 4050mAh to 4500mAh. There is no mention of a change in screen size though the display appears to be bigger than 5.5-inches. Notwithstanding, the larger battery should suffice even if the displau is bigger.

Redmi Pro 2 Price

The Redmi Pro 2 will be available in two storage variants according to the image. There will be a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of built-in storage priced at ¥1599 (~$232) and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage priced at ¥1799 (~$262). Expect the prices to go higher when it launches though.

There is no mention of a release date but we are really excited about the new device. What do you think about the specs of the Redmi Pro 2?

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: