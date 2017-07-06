Vivo X9S and Vivo X9S Plus Official: Brings Dual Front Cameras, Thinner Bodies & Slightly Larger Batteries

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo, the number three smartphone maker in China has unveiled the Vivo X9S and Vivo X9S Plus at an event in Beijing. The new smartphones will succeed the Vivo X9 and X9 Plus released in Q4 2016.

Vivo X9S and X9S Plus Design: All About The Figures

Vivo says it has switched to a new design for the new phones but promotional images show they still look like their predecessors. One thing they have been able to achieve is making the phones thinner and fitting in slightly larger batteries.

The Vivo X9S is 6.99mm thin while the X9S Plus is 7.25mm thin. Compare that to the X9 which is 7.0mm thin and the X9 Plus that is 7.5mm thin and you will realize that Vivo is playing a game of numbers.

The U-design antenna lines are still present and the rear cameras are still positioned exactly the same way.

Vivo X9S Specs

The Vivo X9S has a 5.5-inch Full HD display. There is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a Snapdragon 652 under the hood. Vivo includes an AK4376 audio chip for Hi-Fi audio and manages to keep the audio jack even with the thinner body. This new audio chip consumes less power.

Where Vivo deserves a pat on the back is in the battery capacity. Even after cutting down the thickness by 0.01 mm, they were able to include a bigger 3320mAh battery under the aluminium body.

Vivo X9S Plus Specs

The X9S Plus comes with a 5.85” display but surprisingly ditches the 6GB of RAM from the X9 Plus for 4GB. Storage is still 64GB and there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 mobile platform to power it.

The X9S Plus gets an ES9318 Hi-Fi audio chip and a slightly larger 4015mAh battery.

Both phones run Vivo’s FunTouch OS 3.1 based on Android 7.1.

Vivo X9S and X9S Plus Cameras

Like the X9 and X9 Plus, the highlight of the Vivo X9S and X9S Plus are the front facing cameras. Both devices pack dual front facing cameras like their predecessors.

There is a 20MP sensor up front paired with another 5MP sensor for providing the portrait mode effect when you take selfies. Software upgrade for the front camera is Beauty 3.5.

The main camera is a 16MP sensor with image stabilization. Vivo says the camera has a dedicated DSP image optimization chip and you can shoot in RAW format.

Vivo X9S and X9S Plus Pricing & Availability

The Vivo X9S will sell for ¥2698 (∼$397) and the X9S Plus will be priced at ¥2998 (∼$441). Both phones will be available in gold, rose gold, and matte black.

The Vivo X9S Plus is already open for pre-order on the official website and will go on sale on July 8 at 10:00 AM. The X9S will be open for pre-order on July 14 and will go on sale on July 20.

